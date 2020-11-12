Infibeam Avenues Q2 standalone net slips to Rs 5 crore

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Infibeam Avenues Limited on Thursday posted standalone net profit at Rs 5 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, down from Rs 10 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company's standalone income from operations stood at Rs 130 crore for the quarter against Rs 151 crore in the same period last year.
On consolidated basis, company reported net profit at Rs 9 crore for the quarter, which is down by about 65 per cent when compared to Rs 26 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated income from operations was reported at Rs 154 crore for the quarter against Rs 168 crore in the same period last year.
The company informed that its board of directors has approved to invest, pending definitive agreements, in So Hum Bharat Digital
Payments Private Limited (So Hum) to apply for RBI’s New Umbrella Entity licence for retail payment systems.
So Hum is in the business of setting up, managing and operating new payment systems especially in the retail space. It comprises, but not limited to, ATMs, White Label PoS; Aadhaar based payments and remittance services along with operating clearing & settlement systems, developing new payment methods and any other business as suitable to further strengthen the retail payments ecosystem in the country, it added.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the acquisition will be a related-party transaction "and the same is on arm's length basis. However, the Promoters/ Promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest," it added.
Infibeam Avenues will acquire 33.33% shareholding, post which So Hum will become its associate company.
The aggregate cost of investment not exceeding Rs. 18 crore, to be invested in the equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at par.
Infibeam Avenues share price gained nearly 3.50% on BSE to close at Rs 86.30 on Thursday.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...