Infibeam Avenues to offer digital payments solutions for HPCL's LPG gas bookings

Ahmedabad, November 28 Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a digital payments solutions provider, has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to provide solutions for LPG gas cylinder bookings across India through its BillAvenue platform.
An HPCL spokesperson stated, “With this association, our millions of consumers will now be able to book their LPG gas cylinders through innumerable online and offline channels across the country. We are hopeful that our consumers will appreciate the latest development, and extensively utilize the same for a smooth and convenient experience.”
The move comes following RBI’s decision to expand the scope and coverage of Bharat BillPay System (BBPS).
HPCL is the first biller to go live under the new LPG category, a statement said. HPCL, a public sector unit, has a LPG customer base of over 76 million, while it currently processes over 1.25 million LPG gas bookings on a daily basis.
BillAvenue platform is unified, interoperable online bill payments platform built on the BBPS infrastructure developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
AR Ramesh, Chief, BBPS, said, “The existing gas category hitherto included only piped gas category. The RBI has recently decided to expand the scope and coverage of BBPS to include all categories of billers who raise recurring bills including booking for gas cylinders. In light of this decision, we at NPCI are proud to announce that HPCL is the first biller to go live under the new LPG category.”
Vishwas Patel, Executive Director at Infibeam Avenues commented, “Infibeam Avenues is excited to onboard HPCL on the Bharat BillPay platform. Our partnership with HPCL is another step towards realising NPCI’s vision of simplifying and transforming the way in which bill payments for electricity, gas, water, telecom, and other services is done in India.”
