Inflow Technologies in tie-up with Versa Networks

Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. on Friday said it has partnered as a distributor with Versa Networks, a leading in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Versa enables enterprises to transform wide area networks (WAN) and branch networks to achieve unprecedented secure connectivity and business advantages.
“Versa is unique among SASE vendors, providing an end-to-end fully integrated solution that both simplifies and secures the modern network. Versa SASE, based on VOS™, delivers a broad set of capabilities via the cloud and on-premises for building agile and secure enterprise networks," Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Technology Unit, Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd. said in a statement.
John Atchison, Versa head of Global Partner Marketing said, “Inflow will enable Versa to extend its reach through Inflow’s ecosystem of 2,300 plus resellers. Inflow will also recruit Versa Titan resellers for SASE for Lean IT giving partners access to a solution that meets the needs of small and mid-enterprises with limited IT staff.”
In addition to Versa Titan partner enablement, Inflow will execute marketing activities to resellers in the region. With the exploding demand for SASE and continued growth estimate, Inflow will accelerate the delivery of Versa Titan and Versa SASE in the region, contributing to Versa’s rapid growth and leadership in the SASE market.
