Infogain acquires Seattle-based Revel Consulting for undisclosed sum

Private equity ChrysCapital-backed Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based technology services company, has acquired Seattle-based digital consultancy firm Revel Consulting for an undisclosed sum. Following the acquisition, Revel will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infogain.

Infogain employs about 3,000 people in India across Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company’s global headcount now stands at over 4,000 employees.

“We are combining our strengths and the idea is to bring together Infogain’s platform engineering and services with Revel’s expertise in digital marketing, experience and commerce. We think this is what the organisations would look to in the future as they move towards their digital transformation journey,” Infogain Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhatia told BusinessLine.

ChrysCapital is an India-focused private equity firm with about $4 billion of assets under management (AUM) across eight funds.

Set up in 2010, Revel employs about 200 personnel in the US and serves Fortune 500 clients on the West Coast. Following the deal, Revel will continue to operate as an independent brand.

“As part of Infogain, we will deliver the experience and engineering at scale to help our customers design and build better solutions. We are excited to bring these capabilities to India, extend our design skills and gain talent in this geography. The opportunity to unlock the ‘experience economy’ within India and to grow with it is immense,” said Revel Chief Executive Officer Vikas Kamran.

The deal is expected to be closed in the 24-48 hours.

For Infogain, this is the second acquisition in a month. The company had announced the acquisition of Silicus Technologies earlier this month.

Silicus, which provides services to more than a dozen billion-dollar companies in the US, employs more than 500 employees across Houston, Texas and Pune.

“We are looking at M&A strategy differentially to bolster our capabilities, so that we can give fuller offerings to our customers. As a private equity-owned company we are always open to good deals, but for the next two quarters to integrate Revel and Silicus with the company,” Infogain’s Bhatia said.