Infopark Kochi caters to growing demand for co-working spaces

Infopark Kochi has initiated steps to cater to the growing demand for co-working spaces for companies. ‘The W Room’, a plug and play premium working station, has been created on the second floor in the Thapasya Building, offering fully equipped workspace to start working immediately without the hassle of setting up an office.

According to Infopark officials, attractive offices with the latest technologies and amenities are part of this space.

The facility can accommodate up to 50 people at a time and various companies have already shown the willingness to use the space for their employees even before its inauguration, claimed the officials.

Unlike regular office spaces, a fixed price is decided for each seat in the premium co-working space. This establishment can be utilised by an individual for a particular company or a company can reach out for a definite number of seats under their name. The W Room ensures utmost security by restricting entry to the co-working space by using an access card. A full-time caretaker is also made available at all times.

Infopark officials pointed out that the demand for premium working spaces has gone up considerably with many organisations ending remote working from next month. Infopark is ready to create more such facilities on the basis of W Room’s success, the officials added.