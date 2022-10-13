Infor, an industry cloud company, has expanded its India operations by opening a development centre here.

The 3.5 lakh sq ft facility was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Government of Telangana, and Kevin Samuelson, Chief Executive Officer of Infor.

“Infor’s India development centre employs over 3,700,” a company executive said.

“This investment will allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.