Infor, an industry cloud company, has expanded its India operations by opening a development centre here.

The 3.5 lakh sq ft facility was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Government of Telangana, and Kevin Samuelson, Chief Executive Officer of Infor.

“Infor’s India development centre employs over 3,700,” a company executive said.

“This investment will allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also read
The company increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 per cent in constant currency terms

HCL Tech Q2 net up 7% at ₹3,489 crore

The scale of technical talent continues to be the primary source of competitive advantage for India

Indian BPM industry grew 14% in FY 22: Nasscom

Urs Holzle, Senior Vice President of Technical Infrastructure, Google Cloud

Demand for Google Cloud in India continues to grow: Senior VP of Tech Infra

File photo: Ravi Kumar S

Infosys President Ravi Kumar S resigns

Representative Image

Cisco invests in dedicated India Webex infrastructure

social-fb COMMENT NOW   