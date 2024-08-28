End-user spending on information security in India will reach $3.4 billion in 2025, a 17.1 per cent increase over last year’s projected spending of $2.9 billion.

This surge in spending is attributed to several factors, including the recent CrowdStrike outage, which exposed vulnerabilities and underscored the need for robust IT security. Consequently, organisations are prioritising investments in endpoint and cloud security.

Shailendra Upadhyay, Sr Principal at Gartner, said that the outage prompted a re-evaluation of security strategies, with CISOs focusing on enhancing prevention, response and support procedures.

Within the security services market (which includes managed security services, security consulting services and security professional services), managed security services spending is projected to grow 34.3 per cent, outpacing security consulting services spending (10.9 per cent) and security professional services spending (17.9 per cent).

Public cloud services

“The growing spend on public cloud services, which Gartner estimates will increase by 34 per cent in India in 2025, along with the adoption of AI and GenAI by both vendors and attackers, will continue to drive investments in security software,” Upadhyay said.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of public cloud services and AI technologies, by both vendors and attackers, is expected to fuel a 14.8 per cent growth in security software spending, reaching $1.3 billion in 2025.

The forecast indicates a significant shift in India’s information security landscape, with organisations recognising the critical need to bolster their defenses in an increasingly complex threat environment.

