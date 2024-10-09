Infosys has announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate customer adoption of GenAI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The company said this strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys and Microsoft’s joint customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.

Infosys and Microsoft’s GenAI collaboration commenced when the former became an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, enabling them to realize efficiencies in code modernisation and completion. Infosys said it is a top GitHub Copilot “customer zero” with currently over 18,000 developers who have generated and used more than 7 million lines of code from Copilot. Coupled with its recently launched, the GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE), Infosys intends to offer enterprise AI innovation to customers worldwide.

In addition, Infosys was chosen as a strategic supplier to support Cloud and AI workloads for Microsoft’s enterprise customers. Infosys will infuse Microsoft’s generative AI offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility.

In conjunction with Microsoft’s technology and its own AI and Cloud suite of offerings - Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, and its AI-powered marketing suite Infosys Aster, the collaboration will help drive the global adoption of enterprise AI.

Customer centric approach

Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media, and Technology, Infosys, said, “This collaboration addresses various business problems by delivering heightened value to clients through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like finance, healthcare, supply chain, and telecom. As Infosys and Microsoft embark on this transformative journey together, we are poised to redefine industry standards and empower organisations to thrive in the era of GenAI.”

Many of these solutions will be available on Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilize their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), creating a mutually beneficial market proposition, it said.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said, “Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI Adoption, and enable unprecedented innovation for customers.”