Infosys, MIT Tech Review tie-up to launch 'Cloud Hub' forum

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Infosys, a leading digital services and consulting company, and MIT Technology Review, a world-renowned technology media brand and its custom publishing division Insights, today announced the launch of ‘The Cloud Hub’, a forum offering insights and learning from successful cloud transformations to help global enterprises accelerate their cloud journey. This collaboration will bring together success stories, expertise and experience from a number of leading global brands to demonstrate how value and competitive advantage can be created by adopting cloud technologies.
The Cloud Hub aims to bring in experts from the industry, including practitioners, providers and influencers, to debate key challenges and opportunities surrounding the biggest technology disruption that the world is witnessing. As per the Infosys’ 2021 'Cloud Radar' report, enterprises surveyed can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption. Yet, many companies are still on the journey to maximize cloud adoption to gain a competitive edge. The Cloud Hub will bring featured voices, including exclusive access to the Infosys Cobalt community of experts, to share success stories, strategies, and insights from leading cloud adopters on a variety of topics including hybrid cloud, data, AI, cloud apps, and security.
Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher, MIT Technology Review, said, “Our custom content division, MIT Technology Review Insights, generates original research that helps executives make informed decisions about their companies’ tech strategies and investments. We’re excited to co-create The Cloud Hub in partnership with Infosys as we believe companies can benefit immensely from expert guidance as they find their way through the stunningly complex landscape of cloud and digital transformation.”
Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “While cloud-first companies forge ahead, several other enterprises struggle to capitalize on the full potential of the cloud. Infosys is actively seeking to remedy this with solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt. Creating The Cloud Hub in collaboration with MIT Technology Review Insights is an Infosys Cobalt initiative adding muscle to the efforts we are already making to help our clients rejuvenate operations, drive innovation, and take pioneering strides towards realizing value in the cloud.”
