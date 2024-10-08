Infosys and Old National Bank a commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, recently entered into a strategic expansion of their four-year collaboration to enable the latter to leverage Infosys services, solutions, and platforms for operations transformation and process digitization powered by automation and GenAI, and transformation of key business areas.

Jim Ryan, Chairman & CEO, of Old National Bank, said, “At Old National, we are committed to creating exceptional client and team member experiences. Infosys is expertly guiding us through business process enhancements, with a strong emphasis on efficiency and value generation. We greatly appreciate Infosys’ commitment to our growth and success.”

Since 2020, Infosys said it has helped Old National modernize its digital landscape using a highly efficient, self-funding model. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States.

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services said, “Old National Bank and Infosys share a strong cultural and strategic alignment in developing, managing, and enhancing enterprise-scale solutions to transform the bank’s operations and support growth.”

“We are excited to further accelerate Old National Bank’s business process and customer care transformation using Infosys Topaz. Our extensive experience in domain, technology, and operations, specifically for mid-sized and regional banks, will continue to bring deep growth and efficiency advantage for this segment.”