IT and consulting firm Infosys has announced a collaboration with TDC Net, a Danish digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, to help it transform from a traditional infrastructure company to a leading customer-centric technology company. The collaboration will modernise TDC Net’s IT infrastructure, improve customer experience and help optimise IT and operational service costs.

Campbell Fraser, CTIO, TDC Net, said: “We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers through a transformation in our IT landscape. This collaboration will enable us to leverage industry-standard processes and platforms to create better customer experiences. Infosys’ deep expertise in the telecommunications domain, along with its proven capabilities in driving end-to-end transformations, gives us confidence in achieving our goals. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a fully digital and customer-centric technology company.”

Through this collaboration, Infosys will supposedly standardise and simplify TDC Net’s IT systems by implementing AI-driven hyper-automation while adhering to industry-standard processes. This will help enhance business productivity by consolidating TDC Net’s IT systems into fewer platforms.

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice-President – Communications, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said: “We are delighted to partner with TDC Net in their journey to become a customer-centric technology company. By putting the customer at the heart of the business, it will help TDC Net address the specific needs and wants of its customers. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering businesses to not only embrace digital transformation but to do so in a way that prioritises both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.”