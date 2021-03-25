Infosys appoints Chitra Nayak as Independant Director

Infosys said on Thursday that it has appointed Chitra Nayak as an Independent Director of the Company, effective March 25.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said his appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Chitra Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations. She currently serves as a Member of the Board at Invitae, a medical genetics company; at Morneau Shepell, a tech-enabled HR services company; at Forward Air, a freight and logistics company; and at Intercom, a messaging platform company. She also advises startups on go-to-market strategies.

Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech start-up, and prior to that, she was COO at Funding Circle, an online SMB lending marketplace.