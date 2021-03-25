Infosys appoints Chitra Nayak as Independant Director

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Infosys said on Thursday that it has appointed Chitra Nayak as an Independent Director of the Company, effective March 25.
In a regulatory filing, Infosys said his appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Chitra Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations. She currently serves as a Member of the Board at Invitae, a medical genetics company; at Morneau Shepell, a tech-enabled HR services company; at Forward Air, a freight and logistics company; and at Intercom, a messaging platform company. She also advises startups on go-to-market strategies.
Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech start-up, and prior to that, she was COO at Funding Circle, an online SMB lending marketplace.
