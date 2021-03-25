Info-tech

Infosys appoints Chitra Nayak as Independant Director

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 25, 2021

Infosys said on Thursday that it has appointed Chitra Nayak as an Independent Director of the Company, effective March 25.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said his appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Chitra Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations. She currently serves as a Member of the Board at Invitae, a medical genetics company; at Morneau Shepell, a tech-enabled HR services company; at Forward Air, a freight and logistics company; and at Intercom, a messaging platform company. She also advises startups on go-to-market strategies.

Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech start-up, and prior to that, she was COO at Funding Circle, an online SMB lending marketplace.

Published on March 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Infosys Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.