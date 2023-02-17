IT major Infosys has appointed Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. Shaji will take over from Krish Shankar, who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.

In his current role, Mathew is Infosys’ global head of delivery for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Life Sciences. He has also been steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India, said the company

Mathew is a rank holder from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level.

Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board also designated Shaji Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel as defined under IndAS 24- Related Party Disclosures said the company.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “We are delighted to announce that Shaji will take over as Group Head of Human Resources. Shaji has been with Infosys for over thirty years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success.”

Infosys would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organisation that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally, he added.

During his tenure at Infosys, the company said, Shankar has led the development of a strong employee value proposition, helped build a digital skills-based ecosystem, and enabled digital career paths for employees. Shankar was also integral in effectively managing the workforce and seamless business continuity during, and after the pandemic while maintaining an unwavering focus on employee well-being.