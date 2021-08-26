Infosys arm to provide digital service solution to Manitoba Public Insurance

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Infosys Public Services Inc. (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys on Thursday said it will enable Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance and driver services, to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 9 lakh Manitobans.
Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems – a leading DMV solutions provider – to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic’s portfolio of products (Celtic Motor Vehicle System – CMVS and Celtic Transportation Services – International Registration Plan – CTS-IRP) for Manitoba.
The company said Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consists of interoperable modules that digitize both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies. Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. This future-ready platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use.
Eric Paternoster, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Public Services, said “over the last few years, Celtic and Infosys Public Services have helped 19 jurisdictions across North America modernize and digitize various vehicle and driver licensing processes, reducing cost of operations and improving the constituent experience. We look forward to executing this program leveraging our shared experience, enabling Manitoba to build a modern digital foundation to serve their residents more efficiently.”
The initiative will be executed using a hybrid agile approach that balances the ability to prototype and rapidly implement new ideas with longer-term designs that lead to real and meaningful change," said Shayon Mitra, Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer, Digital and Transformation, MPI. “Through the solutions’ agile modular deployment capabilities, we have an incredible opportunity to effectively adapt to changing regulatory and market needs allowing us to better serve millions of residents across the province.”
