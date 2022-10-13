Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.

The country's second-largest IT services company by revenue also approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,300 crore ($1.13 billion).

Infosys said it now expects revenue growth of 15-16 per cent for the financial year to March, higher than the 14-16 per cent increase it forecast in July.

The company trimmed its operating margins guidance for the year to 21-22 per cent, from the forecast of 21-23 per cent it gave in July.

Infosys's raised forecast is in contrast to its rivals, who have issued cautious outlooks so far due to the challenging macro-environment and fears of an economic meltdown in markets in the US and Europe.

Earlier this week, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said clients are taking longer to decide on bigger deals, while Wipro gave a weak outlook for the current quarter.

Infosys's consolidated net profit rose 11 per cent to Rs 6,021 crore year-over-year in the quarter ended September 30, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 5,782 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 23.4 per cent to Rs 36,538 crore. ($1 = 82.3450 Indian rupees)