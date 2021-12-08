Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs in Ireland with new delivery center

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, has announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery center in Waterford. Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors. The company has since then, further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new center in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management.

The employees will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, consistently providing anytime-anywhere experiences to empower some of the world’s largest organizations in navigating their digital transformation journeys. In line with the company’s mission to develop the workforce through continuous learning, Infosys will provide critical training and growth opportunities to nurture the next generation of digital talent.

The 250 new roles in Ireland will build on Infosys’ recently announced 1,000 jobs in the UK, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting post-pandemic economic growth in the region.

Leo Varadkar TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Ireland, said: “Congratulations to the entire Infosys BPM team, on this impressive expansion which will result in the creation of 250 new jobs in Waterford. This is a great boost for the South East and demonstrates the attractiveness of Ireland as a location for investment from leading companies from around the world. The best of luck to the team, I trust you will be very happy in Waterford.”

Talent pool

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, “The launch of the new center is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills. This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment. Hiring the best of talent will not only offer a significant boost to the regional economy but also substantially enhance growth opportunities for us. This will further enable us to deliver amplified business value for our clients with agility and a superior stakeholder experience.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said, “As one of the largest employers in the South East, this announcement by Infosys BPM for 250 new roles at its new delivery centre in Waterford is very welcome. Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region - particularly in the IT sector. It should serve also as an example for other large international IT companies looking to expand into Europe that Ireland remains a premier location for doing so. I wish Infosys BPM the utmost success with their future operations.”