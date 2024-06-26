Infosys CEO Salil Parekh emphasised focus on their large growth areas being in cloud through Infosys Cobalt, and Generative AI (GenAI) through Infosys Topaz, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

“The real focus has been to position Infosys for GenAI and to scale these investments within the Topaz capability we built. Topaz is the area where we are looking to build playbooks and blueprints. We have put in place things where AI strategy can be adopted by enterprises and have platforms that various companies can leverage,” said Parekh addressing shareholders. He added that Infosys has integrated AI into its clients’ systems and built 23 AI and GenAI playbooks to leverage for its clients.

The IT giant also shared that it is currently developing over 225 GenAI programmes for its clients, with over 2.5 lakh employees trained in AI.

Adding that Infosys is one of the first organisations globally to be certified in ISO 42,001:2023 for AI management systems, risk management and governance of enterprise AI, chairman Nandan Nilekani said, “We believe GenAI has enormous potential to solve business and societal challenges. As we move forward, we will see more use cases of GenAI deployment to improve customer relations and make companies more productive. While our productivity will go up, there will also be more opportunities for AI-led transformation globally. I believe we are well placed to take advantage of that.”

Infosys also outlined how it had acquired two companies in the automotive and semiconductor sector and has a portfolio where it is evaluating Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, and enterprise cloud.

Reskilling employees

The CEO also said that Infosys offers a continuous education programme to reskill employees in skill sets more relevant in the market. “There’s a lot of training going on in AI and GenAI. We have enabled reskilling through our own platform and have several ongoing reskilling initiatives. Over 2.5 lakh employees have already participated in some level — either expert, awareness or managerial level of reskilling on GenAI platforms,” added Parekh.