Infosys divests holding in Trifacta for $12 million

BL Bengaluru Bureau | Bengaluru, August 30 | Updated on: Aug 30, 2022

It made a minority investment of $10 million in the San Francisco-headquartered company in 2016-2019.

 

IT major Infosys has divested its minority investment in data engineering software company Trifacta for $12 million.

In an exchange filing, the company said the transaction was completed on August 29, 2022. It made a minority investment of $10 million during 2016-2019. Trifacta is headquartered in San Francisco, USA.

The filing read, “The company would like to inform that it has divested its entire holding in Trifacta Inc for ~US$12.0 million. The transaction was completed on August 29, 2022.”

Trifacta and Infosys had a strategic partnership to include Trifacta’s data wrangling solution into the Infosys Information Platform and Infosys’s other platforms and offerings. The partnership included funding, joint development, integrations, and solution collaboration. 

In a press release from 2016 announcing the investment, Infosys said, “Data Analysts and Data Scientists have long relied on IT for access or for the preparation of diverse data. With Trifacta, a broad continuum of users, from business analysts to data scientists, are finally empowered to discover, cleanse and blend information themselves.” 

Published on August 30, 2022
Infosys Ltd
