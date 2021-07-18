Infosys’ focus on big deals pays off

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
In the last one year the Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys was ahead of its Indian peers in signing a greater number of deals contributing over $100 million in revenue. Its number of active clients in the $100 million-plus category increased to 34 in Q12021 as against 25 in Q12020. In comparison, for TCS the number of clients in the category increased by two to 50 while Wipro’s remained unchanged at 13.
The large deals really come when clients are looking at very strategic, digital transformation programmes, which start with business, technology, and operations together or look at business, technology and cloud, which drives a lot of that change, Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, told analysts while discussing last fiscal’s financials.
Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys, said that energy, utility, resources and services vertical grew in strong double-digits, along with impressive deal wins during the June quarter. The outlook is improving across sub-sectors and geographies where the company operates. Clients are getting back to normalised levels of discretionary spending, especially in areas involving customer experience, operational efficiency and associated legacy transformation, he said. Ankit Gupta, Practice Director at Everest Group said since late 2019, Infosys has been very vocal about focusing on large deals and committed resources (both in terms of people and monetary) to achieve the result. Across multiple deals such as Vanguard, Infosys’ commitment was seen in getting a large deal even if it takes significant investments to kick-start the engagement. “The balance sheet leverage includes appetite to absorb and rebadge client employees,” he added.
Boz Hristov, Professional Services Principal Analyst, Technology Business Research, Inc, US, says that ongoing investments in portfolio and skills, backed by the aligned visions of the company’s leadership and founders, have placed the company on a successful path.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...