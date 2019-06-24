Infosys in pact with Toyota Material for digital platform

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
Infosys has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).
As IT services partner, Infosys will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data centre operation, a statement from Infosys said.
Infosys will help drive innovation and optimisation agenda backed by next generation AI and automation solutions and deliver a future ready landscape for TMHE. “By offering end-to-end services leveraging our deep expertise in executing complex programmes, we will assist TMHE modernise its legacy applications, bolster agility and drive efficiencies. The establishment of a data centre to focus on TMHE’s needs is an integral part of our commitment to find unique solutions and models to drive operational excellence for our clients,” Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said.
