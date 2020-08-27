Infosys joins hands with Genesys

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
Infosys on Thursday said it has partnered with Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, to deliver market-disrupting innovation and mission-critical support to enable organisations around the world to provide differentiated customer service experiences.
A press statement from the company said as part of the five-year partnership, Infosys will bring to market Genesys contact centre solutions. Clients of both organisations stand to benefit from the enhanced capability that will come from a combined investment in innovation, a broader ecosystem of strategic partners and a shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences. In addition, Infosys will leverage and support R&D, operations and customer service for Genesys PureConnect™.
Genesys will retain and manage sales, marketing and a host of additional functions for this solution. “This partnership will unlock significant value for both our companies. It will bring the industry-leading cloud communications solutions from Genesys to our clients and partners and enhance our ability to accelerate their migration to cloud communication solutions,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.
Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, added, “Our strategic partnership with Infosys will be instrumental in enabling organizstions of all sizes around the world to realise the Genesys vision of Experience as a Service. “
