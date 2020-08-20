Infosys launches a set of services to build new cloud-first capabilities

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
Infosys is betting big on the cloud business with the launch of Infosys Cobalt - a set of services, solutions, and platforms meant to help its clients, specifically, enterprise customers build new cloud-first capabilities.
The service will help organizations build solutions in public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes.
“With Infosys Cobalt’s community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards,” the company said in its official release.
The Infosys Cobalt cloud community currently provides over 14,000 assets on the cloud ecosystem and, over time, it will expand to include start-ups, partners, academia, gig workers and citizen cloud developers.
Infosys Cobalt will provide access to over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints to enterprises to help them create their own solutions. Businesses can also co-create new cloud solutions with Infosys Cobalt Labs.
The platform will also ensure proper security standards for these cloud solutions along with “technical and financial governance comes baked into every solution delivered.”
“Enterprises count on Infosys Cobalt to securely access cloud capabilities and innovations from various partners with the assurance of the Infosys single-point accountability for secure outcomes,” the company said.
Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys said, “Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors – speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem – this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt. With Infosys Cobalt, we will set up a proven and optimal foundation for cloud-led transformation that will accelerate the next phase of growth and market leadership for businesses.”
The company will also tap into its partnerships with various startups and providers as part of Infosys Cobal.
Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said, “Our clients operate in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They want to modernize and innovate at scale. They are looking to leverage this heterogeneous landscape, make the most of SaaS and PaaS capabilities, and power-on-demand business solutions. They need a strong pool of talent with specialist skillsets to solve these challenges. Infosys Cobalt, together with its rich ecosystem of partners and vibrant cloud community, is securely amplifying enterprise cloud ecosystems, enabling businesses to find faster, more innovative ways to respond to changing markets and drive business resilience.”
