Infosys has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Meta, a multinational technology company, to drive innovation in generative AI through open-source initiatives.

Leveraging Meta’s Llama stack, a family of open-source large language models (LLMs) and tools, Infosys said it is driving advancements in AI and fostering innovation across industries.

To accelerate adoption of Meta’s Llama stack and spur innovation, Infosys also unveiled a Meta center of excellence (COE) focused on accelerating enterprise AI integration while supporting internal adoption and contributions to open-source communities.

This centre will enable a large pool of talent on the Llama stack, develop industry-specific use cases, and collaborate closely with Meta to help customers seamlessly adopt the Llama stack.

Additionally, as a part of the COE, Infosys launched a dedicated AI Experience Zone for Meta, at its Bengaluru campus. The zone will offer customers a first hand experience of the enterprise AI advancements developed by Infosys Topaz in collaboration with Meta’s Llama technology.

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “For Infosys, open-source innovation is not just part of the future, it is pivotal to creating impactful digital solutions that drive growth and efficiency, leveling the playing field for all businesses.”

“The alliance with Meta underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI technology, including gen AI, and fostering innovation that spans industries. By integrating Meta’s Llama family of models into Infosys Topaz, we are harnessing the power of collaboration and transparency to make AI accessible and impactful for all businesses.”

Integrating the Llama models with Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using GenAI technologies, Infosys is crafting AI solutions to accelerate business value for enterprises worldwide.

An example is the Llama-powered document assistant solution that helps review contracts faster and more efficiently, achieving significant productivity gains compared to traditional methods.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head, Meta India, said, “The integration of Llama within Infosys Topaz is a testament to the exciting possibilities of AI to drive innovation and empower businesses to harness the full potential of AI in transforming their operations. Open-source models like Llama are set to revolutionize enterprises, fast-tracking their digital transformation, enabling them to scale, innovate, and compete globally.”