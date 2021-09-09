Infosys launches SaaS tool for enterprises to stay competitive with digital start-ups

Infosys has launched a SaaS product called Infosys Equinox to help enterprises add personalised omnichannel commerce experiences and stay competitive with new digital start-ups.

Infosys Equinox will help businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, store operations, supply chain, and customer service through its four offerings: Infosys Equinox Microservices, Infosys Equinox Commerce, Infosys Equinox Experiences, and Infosys Equinox Marketing.

“Given that we as Infosys work with a number of Fortune 2000 companies across multiple industries. We felt there was a need to help our clients in accelerating their digital journey. So, we have cultivated this platform in a manner that clients can shape differentiated omnichannel commerce journeys,” Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics told BusinessLine.

Equinox is evolved from a platform called Skava, which was acquired by Infosys in 2015. “At the time of acquisition, Scava was a mobile commerce player and we acquired them because we wanted to bring a startup mindset in digital commerce," said Vaswani. Scava has since evolved into a full-fledged omnichannel commerce platform, which Infosys launched in 2018. Now with Equinox, the company has added a lot more features on top of Scava and rebranded it to Equinox.

With Equinox, enterprises will be able to add app marketplace, build new business models such as live commerce, super app along with including new channels of engagements like augmented reality based experiences, live event streaming, voice assistants and chatbots among others.

The platform is built on a futuristic architecture (cloud-native, microservices-based, API-first ) that offers enterprises the flexibility to pick and choose microservices and pre-built experiences to enhance their digital commerce or launch it grounds-up in a few weeks time.

Talking about the benefits of an API-first platform, Vaswani said, “For Fortune 2000 companies to leapfrog ahead and be able to compete with the new digital startups, it is not easy for them to just re-engineer their systems. Because these companies have to make these new digital experiences work with their enterprise systems which have evolved over decades. That becomes very capital intensive so our concept of keeping it API-first is that we reduce the capital intensity and help our clients launch world-class new digital commerce experiences.”

All the Skava clients are already using some components of Equinox, and will also continue to have access to the new components of Equinox. At this stage, the company’s product is more focused more on the North American and European markets but the company claims to be in advanced talks to onboard some India-based clients as well.