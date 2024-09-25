Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagement aims to create a base for Polestar’s development of in-car infotainment, Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX), and cloud-powered digital services. Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development center in Bengaluru.

This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains including infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics. It also supports Polestar’s product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and accelerates direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering. Polestar will benefit from Infosys’ assets like engineering labs, design studio, and Infosys Living Labs.

Maria Lexe, Head of Digital at Polestar, said, “Polestar is excited to partner with Infosys to establish a tech hub in India. Infosys has a successful background with similar operations, and we are confident in their ability to lead this tech hub in order to generate IT efficiencies and empower innovation.”

Infosys will also leverage in-tech, its latest acquisition in the R&D space, to complement the engagement.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We believe this collaboration will enhance Polestar’s digital roadmap by leveraging India’s well-regarded software and automotive engineering talent pool. Building on Infosys’ extensive experience in automotive engineering, digital transformation, and global delivery leadership, we aim to bring the infrastructure and innovation to co-create next generation EV capabilities. We will work closely with Polestar’s global design and development hubs to set new standards in next-gen mobility.”

