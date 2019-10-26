Infosys probe report likely before Q3 results

With both the US market regulator SEC and the Indian regulator SEBI seeking more details from Infosys, it is likely that the final probe report will be out before the next quarterly results.

Sources inside the company said that there is intense pressure from large investors to finalise the report before Infosys declares its third quarterly results in January.

This follows a whistleblower group which calls itself, Ethical Employees allegation to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Infosys Board that CEO Salil Parekh was indulging in “unethical practices” to boost short-term revenues and profits.

The whistleblower group said it has recordings and mails to show that Infosys was indulging in such practices. The email to the board and the SEC is dated September 20, 2019, while another email dated October 3, 2019, has been sent to the US Labour Department’s Office of the Whistleblower Protection Program enclosing “documentary evidence’’ and voice recordings on several allegations made in the earlier email. “We have not sent to the company as our identity would be revealed,” the email to the US Labour Office said.