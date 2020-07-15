Infosys Q1 profit grows 11.5% to ₹4,272 crore

Infosys beat street estimates to record an 11.5 per cent growth in net profit to ₹4,272 crore for the first quarter of FY21 on a year-on-year basis while revenues rose 8.5 per cent to ₹23,665 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, digital revenue on a constant currency basis grew 25.5 per cent while the operating margin was 22.7 per cent. Its large deal signings were $1.74 billion. The company also said it has appointed Bobby Parekh as an independent director on its board.