hamburger

Info-tech

Infosys Q4 net profit up 12% at ₹5,686 crore

PTI | New Delhi, April 13 | Updated on: Apr 13, 2022

Infosys' revenue grew 22.7 per cent to ₹32,276 crore in the quarter from ₹26,311 crore in the year-ago period

India's second-largest software services company Infosys on Wednesday posted 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,686 crore for March quarter 2021-22.

The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of ₹5,076 crore in the corresponding period previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Infosys' revenue grew 22.7 per cent to ₹32,276 crore in the quarter from ₹26,311 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The IT services giant has pegged revenue growth outlook at 13-15 per cent for 2022-23. In last fiscal year, Infosys' net profit was up 14.3 per cent to ₹22,110 crore, while revenue was higher 21 per cent to ₹1,21,641 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

"We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said in a statement.

For 2021-22, Infosys board has recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share.

"With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impact through aggressive cost optimisation programs and value-led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalization of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance," Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said.

Published on April 13, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you