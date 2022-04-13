Infosys Q4 net profit up 12% at ₹5,686 crore

Infosys' revenue grew 22.7 per cent to ₹32,276 crore in the quarter from ₹26,311 crore in the year-ago period

India's second-largest software services company Infosys on Wednesday posted 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,686 crore for March quarter 2021-22.

The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of ₹5,076 crore in the corresponding period previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Infosys' revenue grew 22.7 per cent to ₹32,276 crore in the quarter from ₹26,311 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The IT services giant has pegged revenue growth outlook at 13-15 per cent for 2022-23. In last fiscal year, Infosys' net profit was up 14.3 per cent to ₹22,110 crore, while revenue was higher 21 per cent to ₹1,21,641 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

"We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said in a statement.

For 2021-22, Infosys board has recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share.

"With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impact through aggressive cost optimisation programs and value-led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalization of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance," Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said.