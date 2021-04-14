Info-tech

Infosys results

Infosys Q4 net up 17.5% to ₹5,076 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 14, 2021

The company’s revenue for the full year grew 10.7% to ₹1,00,472 crore

Infosys posted a 17.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹5,076 crore, while revenues grew 13.1 per cent to ₹26,311 crore for the fourth quarter. For the full year, Infosys' revenues grew 10.7 per cent to ₹1,00,472 crore for the first time in its history.

"We have crossed a milestone of ₹100,000 crore in revenue in FY21. Our intense focus on client relevance, growing our digital portfolio with differentiated capabilities like Infosys CobaltTM, and empowering employees have helped us emerge as a preferred ‘partner-of-choice’ for our global clients. Our record large deal wins stand testimony to the effectiveness of this approach”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“A strong momentum exiting FY21, alongside a focused strategy to accelerate client digital journeys, gives us confidence for a stronger FY22”, he added.

The company gave a revenue growth guidance of 12 per cent -14 per cent in constant currency while the operating margin guidance was 22-24 per cent.

Published on April 14, 2021

Infosys Ltd
