Infosys on Wednesday announced that it had been recognised as the top service provider across the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023.

According to a release by Infosys, the report ranked Infosys as an “Exceptional Performer” in the categories of digital transformation, application services, cloud & infrastructure hosting services, and workplace services.

Infosys also topped in general satisfaction, service delivery and account management quality.

Infosys rose in overall ranking in the U.K. with a customer satisfaction score of 83 per cent, as compared to the industry average of 72 per cent, as per release.

Whitelane Research, in collaboration with PA Consulting, surveyed over 300 participants of the top IT spending organizations in the U.K., engaging over 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1400 cloud sourcing relationships. These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.

Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Strategic Sales, Infosys, says, “Being ranked as number one service provider across the United Kingdom in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting 2023 IT Sourcing Study is a result of the team effort that we put in at Infosys to always deliver the best results for our clients.”