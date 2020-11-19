Infosys’ Simplus announces vaccine management solution

Simplus, an Infosys company, on Thursday said it has collaborated with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution.

The solution has been built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Combining Simplus’ resources, capabilities, and Salesforce consulting and product expertise, the companies have created an end-to-end vaccine management solution to help support the federal government’s (the US) mandate for states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine, a statement said.

Infosys vaccine management solution covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritisation, provider enrolment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring, it added.

The solution is integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud that can help support compliance with applicable laws, such as HIPAA.

“Simplus intends to integrate the vaccine management solution with testing and contact tracing to complete an overarching containment strategy for the public sector. The overall testing strategy and preexisting public health initiatives will be instrumental to the solution realising its full potential,” the statement said.

Within this solution are two communities: one for residents and one for providers.

The resident community is the one-stop-shop for individuals to find information, register with state and local governments, and schedule vaccine appointments.

The provider community, on the other hand, can help providers apply to become a Covid-19 vaccine provider, manage appointments, maintain inventory, log vaccine administration details and document adverse effects.

Infosys vaccine management solution also utilises other Salesforce products and solutions. Marketing Cloud leverages resident and provider data from Health Cloud to manage initial outreach, advocacy to resident populations, and follow-up communication concerning scheduling, adverse reactions and more, the statement said.

“As we work toward a global solution during the pandemic, the importance of a robust vaccine management solution cannot be overstated. We are thrilled to bring life-changing solutions to protect our communities,” Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus, said.

Eric Paternoster, CEO of Infosys Public Services, said the holistic solution could meet the demands of rigorous and expansive vaccine management programmes.

“We have also architected the solution in a modular fashion to complement existing systems that may already be in place. In this way, we are delivering the fastest time-to-value as well as acting in the interests of the public good,” he added.