Infosys, TCS, Wipro among top 5 ITeS players of 2020: Report

Work from Home and Destination Hiring are the new trends that emerge in 2020, according to the ITeS Power Movers 2020 Report by Wizikey, a media intelligence, and outreach company.

The report highlights the top 25 players in the Indian ITeS sector. As per the ITeS Power Movers 2020 Report, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, IBM, Cognizant are the top five ITeS players of 2020 (mentioned according to rank).

Further, a breakdown by services and product reveals that, at the top, in ITeS Services are the three Indian IT Giants Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. In the Enterprise Product category, Dell, HP, Cisco, and Oracle emerge as top players.

The report talks about emerging trends within the ITeS space such as the adoption of work from home technologies, the inclusion of cloud offerings, and the strong lineup of acquisitions and partnerships that were witnessed during the year.

The analysis of the report reveals that the pandemic has successfully reversed the traditional outsourcing trend in this industry and given rise to destination hiring as a popular practice.

Commenting on the same Anshul Sushil, CEO & Co-Founder, Wizikey, said, “With mass layoffs and intense pay cuts making headlines in the first half of the year, the Indian IT industry definitely has gone through its own share of headwinds. It has taken time for them to adapt to the new normal. By diving through news via our analytics tools, we deciphered that destination hiring and remote working are the top emerging trends in the industry.”

Sharing his views on the importance of news analytics for brands, he said: “We analyze millions of news data points with Big Data Technologies such as Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning. This deep dive into all sectors and news articles help us create meaningful and important data insights for various brands which they can use in creating their differentiated positioning buckets with relevant media platforms and consumer circles.”

Report Methodology

The ITeS Power Movers 2020is a report that has been created with Wizikey’s proprietary AI and ML technology, data mining, and analysis for ITeS industry players. For the analysis, a total of 5 million news articles sourced from over the year have been used.