Infosys to acquire Blue Acorn iCi

Infosys on Thursday said it has a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience, commerce and analytics.

The move further strengthens Infosys’ end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey, a statement from the company said.

With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across industries from media, consumer goods and retail, to financial services, manufacturing and technology. Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of WongDoody that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complementary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys’ capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients."