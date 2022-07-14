Infosys to acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for 110 million euros

IT major Infosys will acquire Denmark-based digital services and consulting firm BASE life science for 110 million euros in an all-cash deal.

The acquisition will augment Infosys’ life sciences expertise, and expand its footprint in the Nordic region. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Infosys President, Ravi Kumar S said, “This acquisition scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

BASE brings to Infosys domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow. Backed by a team of data science specialists, it has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes.

The acquisition reaffirms the firm’s commitment to help global life sciences companies realise business value from cloud-first digital platforms and data, to speed up clinical trials and scale drug development, positively impacting lives and achieving better health outcomes, said the company.

“With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people. Infosys is a solid, global technology leader that is a perfect match for ensuring continuous success of BASE while sharing our common purpose and values.”, said Martin Woergaard, CEO, BASE life science.

The company has about 200 multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into the consumer health, animal health, medtech and genomics segments.