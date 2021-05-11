Infosys to collaborate with European soft drink maker Britvic

Infosys on Tuesday said it has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, as an strategic end-to-end partner to help them deliver their strategic transformation roadmap and operations across applications, cloud infrastructure, service management and end user computing.

A press statement from Infosys said the company would provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfil Britvic’s business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap. Infosys will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation and process maturity.

“We are collaborating with Britvic on building new digital capabilities, driving continuous innovation and leveraging our cognitive-first approach to simplify operations further accelerating Britvic’s digital transformation journey," Ambeshwar Nath, Senior Vice President, Infosys, said.