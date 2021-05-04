Infosys to create 1,000 digital jobs in the UK

Tech services and digital transformation firm Infosys said it has plans to create 1,000 digital jobs in the UK in the next three years.

New hires will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services, as per the company.

Digital skills

The new recruits are scheduled to join Infosys’ design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation centre in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.

A large proportion of the workforce would be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK. The company would also hire experienced professionals with deep expertise in technology and consulting, it said.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said, “While the talent gap has been looming, the events of the past year have exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation. Our commitment to the UK is to support both recovery and growth through digital acceleration, hiring new talent, and supporting the development and re-skilling of existing talent to meet evolving economic demands.”