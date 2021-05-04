Infosys to create 1,000 digital jobs in UK

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Infosys on Tuesday announced plans to hire 1,000 workers in the UK over the next three years, reinforcing its commitment to supporting UK’s economic recovery and growth.
New hires will be made in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open-source technologies and enterprise services.
The company will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires, it said.
Infosys to deepen focus on talent, skill development
The new team members will join Infosys’ design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation centre in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.
“To ensure a diverse talent pool and support the upskilling of the industry’s future leaders, a large proportion of the workforce will be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK,” it said.
The company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise.
Infosys launches a set of services to build new cloud-first capabilities
Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said, “While the talent gap has been looming, the events of the past year have exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation. Bridging the digital divide and making quality digital education accessible to every citizen are vital to the establishment of a robust future workforce, and the UK’s economic recovery. Our commitment to the UK is to support both recovery and growth through digital acceleration, hiring new talent, and supporting the development and reskilling of existing talent to meet evolving economic demands.”
Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, said, “This investment from Infosys is a vote of confidence in the UK and its technology sector and will help that sector scale new heights — creating the jobs of the future.”
