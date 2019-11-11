Infosys to involve senior leadership in new deal lifecycle

Infosys has decided to proactively involve senior leadership across the new deal lifecycle and create a cadre of deal directors.

With this measure, the IT major aims to make the entire deal lifecycle more transparent and above board. It was spelt out at an analyst conference last week.

The company has also decided to take several other measures to win more large deals. They include focussing on mining 100 top accounts and also on new accounts (new logos) to improve net signings in the long term. Further, Infosys has also aligned sales compensation in line with higher hunter focus.

To win ratios of large deals, Infosys has decided to take the following initiatives: creating a cadre of deal directors; hiring deal advisors and deal consultants to influence and close large deals; involvement of senior leadership across the new deal lifecycle; leveraging partner ecosystem; investment in horizontal and vertical platforms and innovative deal structuring and contracting through outcome-based and gain share model, ICICI Securities said in a note to investors.

At the analyst conference, Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani emphasised that the company would continue to grow through large deals and had taken appropriate steps to improve win ratios of large deals. Nilekani said large deals also go through due process of audit and are an integral part of the company's growth strategy.