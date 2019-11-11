Info-tech

Infosys to involve senior leadership in new deal lifecycle

K Giriprakash Bengaluru | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Infosys has decided to proactively involve senior leadership across the new deal lifecycle and create a cadre of deal directors.

With this measure, the IT major  aims to  make the entire deal lifecycle more transparent and above board.  It was spelt out at an analyst conference last week.

The company has also decided to take several other measures  to win more large deals. They include focussing on mining  100 top accounts and also on new accounts (new logos) to improve net signings in the long term. Further, Infosys has also aligned sales compensation in line with higher hunter focus.

To win ratios of large deals, Infosys has decided to take the following initiatives: creating a cadre of deal directors; hiring deal advisors and deal consultants to influence and close large deals; involvement of senior leadership across the new deal lifecycle; leveraging partner ecosystem; investment in horizontal and vertical platforms and innovative deal structuring  and contracting through outcome-based and gain share model,  ICICI Securities said in a note to  investors.

At the analyst conference, Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani emphasised  that the company  would continue to grow through large deals and had taken appropriate  steps to improve win ratios of large deals. Nilekani said large deals also go through due process of audit and are an integral part of the company's growth strategy.

