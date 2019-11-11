Infosys to involve senior leadership in new deal lifecycle

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Infosys has decided to proactively involve senior leadership across the new deal lifecycle and create a cadre of deal directors.
With this measure, the IT major aims to make the entire deal lifecycle more transparent and above board. It was spelt out at an analyst conference last week.
The company has also decided to take several other measures to win more large deals. They include focussing on mining 100 top accounts and also on new accounts (new logos) to improve net signings in the long term. Further, Infosys has also aligned sales compensation in line with higher hunter focus.
Also read: India needs a centralised repository for lodging corporate whistle-blower complaints
To win ratios of large deals, Infosys has decided to take the following initiatives: creating a cadre of deal directors; hiring deal advisors and deal consultants to influence and close large deals; involvement of senior leadership across the new deal lifecycle; leveraging partner ecosystem; investment in horizontal and vertical platforms and innovative deal structuring and contracting through outcome-based and gain share model, ICICI Securities said in a note to investors.
At the analyst conference, Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani emphasised that the company would continue to grow through large deals and had taken appropriate steps to improve win ratios of large deals. Nilekani said large deals also go through due process of audit and are an integral part of the company's growth strategy.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...