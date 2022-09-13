Infosys warns employees against moonlighting

IT major Infosys has warned its employees against moonlighting, stating that such actions will result in contract termination. Dual employment will not be permitted in accordance with Infosys’ code of conduct, the company said in an internal post.

The email had taglines - No Double Lives! and No Two-Timing - No Moonlighting - It even emphasized the section of the offer letter that warns employees against accepting positions with other companies unless Infosys approves. “At Infosys, dual employment is not permitted as per Employee Handbook and Code of Conduct,” the email read.

It further said, “Any violation of these clauses will lead to disciplinary action which could even lead to termination of employment.” Infosys described moonlighting as the practice of working on a second job or multiple other work assignments during normal business hours.

A query sent by BusinessLine to Infosys did not elicit any response till the time of publication.

Recently, Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro and a former Chairman of IT industry body Nasscom expressed concern about the growing moonlighting trend in the IT industry and called it ‘cheating.’

A recent Kotak Institutional Equities survey of 400 people across the IT/ITES sector, revealed that 65 per cent of the respondents have admitted themselves/know someone who has engaged in moonlighting while working from home.

BusinessLine had earlier reported moonlighting has become a growing concern for IT companies as they fear employees working multiple jobs can affect their productivity, create a conflict of interest or even cause data breaches.

Human resource consultants had earlier suggested that companies should make an attempt to promote transparency and openness. Employees should be made to guarantee that the company’s resources will be respected and NDAs should be signed to ensure that nothing goes wrong.