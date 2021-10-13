InMobi plans to acquire performance insights start-up Appsumer

Scripting a survival
Mobile advertising major InMobi has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a performance insights platform Appsumer.
As part of this agreement, InMobi will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Appsumer and the team and the founder will join InMobi, Navin Madhavan, VP of Growth Platforms at InMobi, told BusinessLine.
Further, Appsumer will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary within the global InMobi organisational structure. Shumel Lais, CEO and Founder of Appsumer, will join InMobi and continue to lead the division. The full team will join InMobi to ensure client service continuity and further develop and support the analytics and automation offering under the InMobi umbrella.
Targeted at mobile app advertisers, Appsumer is a platform enabling advertisers to get comprehensive insights on their marketing spend across channels. Some of its existing clients include brands like Miniclip, Picsart and Viber.
Appsumer platform features include no-code integrations with over 100 marketing channels, customisable dashboards for clients to build and track goals and KPIs, and daily processing of marketing data for accurate measurement and informed decision making.
“Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Solutions.
Madhavan noted that for every advertiser today, there exists a large number of marketing channels where advertisers spend their marketing budgets. Now, the challenge for the advertiser is that each platform shows data on their own dashboards and in different ways. One platform could call it an Ad group, another would call it an Ad set, some may call it a campaign, etc.
“What we have been observing in the partner ecosystem is that advertisers typically don't have an easy way to track and analyse their marketing data. There are some platforms in this space but largely, people still rely on spreadsheets and internal business intelligence tools and so on. So in that context, we've been considering building something and that’s where the acquisition of Appsuper fits,” he added.
Together, InMobi and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence (AI) to build predictive capabilities into the platform to help growth marketers quickly experiment and iterate to optimise results from their user acquisition strategies.
“Today, Appsumer is a dashboard that brings together data from multiple marketing channels but going forward we are also looking to add an element of predictive analytics powered by AI, which can use data to recommend which of the 10 marketing channels should the advertiser be spending more on and which channels should be taken out of the marketing mix to simplify the decision making process,” Madhavan added.
The acquisition of Appsumer extends InMobi’s recent enterprise expansions. Last month, InMobi launched InMobi Telco to help mobile carriers and handset manufacturers optimise their customer experiences and diversify their revenue streams.
