Instagram down for some users globally

Instagram users on Friday took to social media to report issues with the mobile application.
Android users from across the globe including India on Friday evening took to Twitter to report issues with the Instagram app, stating that the app kept crashing on their devices with the hashtag #instagramdown and #instagramcrashing.
“User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 6:25 AM EST,” tweeted Downdetector that tracks outage in various internet services.
“App keeps crashing. At first I thought my phone was the problem, then I uninstalled the app and installed it again and it keeps crashing,” tweeted a user.
“@instagram Just updated @instagram but it's now crashing/closing when I'm trying to scroll through it... I'm guessing the update has just added MORE bugs! Fix, please,” wrote another.
Instagram has not officially acknowledged the user reports yet.
The outage in the Facebook-owned social media platform comes shortly after another tech giant, Google suffered a major outage earlier this week.
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage earlier this week. Google had later clarified that users were unable to access the service owing to authentication issues caused by an internal storage quota issue.
“Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT. All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” a Google spokesperson had said.
