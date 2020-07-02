Instagram is testing a full-screen ‘Stories’ experience: Report

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Instagram is testing a new Stories-only feature to expand its ‘Stories’ experience for users according to reports.
The new feature will allow users to see all Instagram stories by other users that they follow on a single page.
It is also working on adding another feature to the experience that will display two rows of stories at the top of a user’s feed instead of a single row when the user opens the app.
The test features were first spotted by California-based social media manager Julian Gamboa.
“You've heard of two rows of Instagram Stories...Now prepare for "SEE ALL STORIES”,” Gamboa had tweeted sharing screenshots of the Stories experience.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform confirmed that it has been testing the feature for a small number of users, TechCrunch reported.
Users can see two rows of Stories on the top of their feed. They can then click on the “See All Stories” option to view all stories on a single page where they can scroll through all available Stories in a full-screen experience.
Stories have been one of the most popular options for advertisers across Facebook-owned platforms. According to a TechCrunch report, over 4 million advertisers used Story ads in Q42019 across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.
Facebook had previously enabled advertisers to purchase ads across Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in one go.
The social media platform has also recently introduced new AR features and stickers on its Instagram Stories platform to better the user experience.
