Instagram mulling feature to add links in captions for a fee, patent application suggests

Instagram may add a feature that lets users add links within their captions, a patent application filed by Facebook suggests.

The patent application “adding paid links to media captions in a social networking system” was filed by Facebook, dated September 8, and was first reported by Protocol.

The patent application suggests charging a fee of $2 for letting users add URL within their caption.

How Instagram is working to serve the underserved

“If the online system detects the text content of the caption includes a string of link text identifying an address, the online system prompts the posting user to pay a fee in exchange for generating a link based on the link text,” reads the application.

“Responsive to the receiving of the fee from the posting user, the online system generates the link within the caption,” it adds.

Currently, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform does not let users add links in their captions. Users can only generate a link within their bio.

However, many patent applications do not come to fruition. Whether Facebook will be working on the feature or not is yet to be determined.