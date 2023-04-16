Instagram has launched new features on its short video-making app to empower creators. The platform has enhanced editing tools, improved insights, and introduced gifts on Reels to more countries.

After having introduced collaborative collections, Instagram has extended access to part of its creator marketplace via API for brands to discover and collaborate with creators on a third-party creator marketing platform and expand access to brand agencies.

Instagram users will now be able to see the top trending topics and hashtags on Reels.

Reels edit feature

Updates to Reels insights

“We are making it easier for you to edit your reels on Instagram by bringing together video clips, audio, stickers, and text on a unified editing screen,” Meta said in a blog post. These features are available on both Android and iOS devices.

Instagram users will be able to see top trending songs and hashtags on Reels, note the number of times the audio has been used, tap to use and save the audio. Users can also see the top trending topics and hashtags. The platform is adding two new metrics - total watch time and average watch time - for users to check insights while viewing their reels directly.

“Total watch time captures the total amount of time a reel was played, including any time spent replaying the reel. Average watch time captures the average amount of time spent playing a reel, calculated by dividing watch time by the number of total plays,” Meta elaborated.

