Instagram rolls out auto-generated captions for videos

Instagram is rolling out auto-generated captions for videos on the platform. With this, users will now have the option to turn auto-generated captions on or off for IG feed videos.

“It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on,” Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri said in a tweet.

Prior to the announcement, users had to manually add captions to their videos. This will simplify the process for creators as well as make Instagram more accessible for those in the deaf/hard-of-hearing communities.

Auto generated captions will be available in 17 languages with more languages to be added in the future, Instagram said.

To do away with IGTV

Separately, the Meta owned photo sharing platform earlier this week shared updates regarding its video strategy. Further, Instagram will be doing away with its IGTV app as well as IGTV ads with increasing focus on its short video format Reels.

In addition to bonuses, later this year the platform will begin testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels.

“Because of our focus on Reels, in-stream video ads (previously known as IGTV ads) will no longer be supported. Creators that are actively monetising with in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings,” it said.

“As part of our efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV,” it further said, adding that it will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app.

“Over the coming months, you’ll see us continue to invest in simplifying our video formats, making it even easier to create and watch video on Instagram – the way you already do with Reels,” it said.

Additionally, videos watched on Instagram will have features such as a full-screen viewer and the option to tap to mute regardless of how they are created.

“We are also working to create one, consistent way to share your videos, bringing together creation tools and offering new ways to discover content,” it added.