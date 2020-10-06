Instagram starts rolling out shoppable IGTV videos

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Instagram has started to roll out a new feature that lets users shop directly through IGTV videos.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform announced the feature on Monday.
“Now you can shop… right on IGTV. It’s an easier way to find products you love and support your favorite creators. Available everywhere today,” Instagram tweeted from its official account.
The new feature will help creators monetise their videos and will offer new ways for brands to reach out to consumers. Users can simply tap through an IGTV video and purchase preferred items through Instagram checkout or the seller’s website.
“We’ll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a blog post.
Instagram users can now view and shop products from IGTV, Instagram Live and Stories. This is part of Facebook’s major e-commerce push. Instagram earlier this year had also redesigned its dedicated shopping section Instagram Shop, adding support for Facebook Pay.
The platform will also add support for shopping on its newly launched TikTok rival feature Instagram Reels. Shoppable IGTV videos will also be made available on the platform’s dedicated shopping section Instagram Shop in the near future, TechCrunch reported.
“Digital creators and brands help bring emerging culture to Instagram, and people come to Instagram to get inspired by them. By bringing shopping to IGTV and Reels, we’re making it easy to shop directly from videos. And in turn, helping sellers share their story, reach customers, and make a living,” Instagram COO Justin Osofsky said in a statement as quoted by the report.
“Over the coming months, you’ll see some major changes from us, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging,” said Mosseri.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...