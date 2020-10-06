Instagram starts rolling out shoppable IGTV videos

Instagram has started to roll out a new feature that lets users shop directly through IGTV videos.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform announced the feature on Monday.

“Now you can shop… right on IGTV. It’s an easier way to find products you love and support your favorite creators. Available everywhere today,” Instagram tweeted from its official account.

The new feature will help creators monetise their videos and will offer new ways for brands to reach out to consumers. Users can simply tap through an IGTV video and purchase preferred items through Instagram checkout or the seller’s website.

“We’ll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a blog post.

Instagram users can now view and shop products from IGTV, Instagram Live and Stories. This is part of Facebook’s major e-commerce push. Instagram earlier this year had also redesigned its dedicated shopping section Instagram Shop, adding support for Facebook Pay.

The platform will also add support for shopping on its newly launched TikTok rival feature Instagram Reels. Shoppable IGTV videos will also be made available on the platform’s dedicated shopping section Instagram Shop in the near future, TechCrunch reported.

“Digital creators and brands help bring emerging culture to Instagram, and people come to Instagram to get inspired by them. By bringing shopping to IGTV and Reels, we’re making it easy to shop directly from videos. And in turn, helping sellers share their story, reach customers, and make a living,” Instagram COO Justin Osofsky said in a statement as quoted by the report.

“Over the coming months, you’ll see some major changes from us, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging,” said Mosseri.