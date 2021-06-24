Instagram testing controls to bring suggested posts to primary feed for users: Report

Instagram is testing new controls for users that will show them suggested posts within their feed, as per reports.

According to the Facebook-owned photo sharing platform, the response to its “suggested posts” feature has been quite positive. Owing to this, it is launching a new test that will show users suggested posts based on their interest mixed with their primary feed, the Verge reported.

Currently suggested posts appear at the bottom of the feed when a user has scrolled through all the posts from their friends and the accounts that they follow. Suggested posts appear at the bottom after a user sees the ‘You’re all caught up’ message after scrolling through all other posts.

This new test brings the posts up to the user’s primary feed. The platform will allow users to add specific topics of interest based on which suggested posts will show up for them on their feed, as per the report.

It will also provide users with the ability to snooze the recommendations for 30 days or to hide them from the feed entirely.

As reported by TechCrunch citing a Facebook spokesperson, suggested posts are an “extension” of the Instagram feed. The spokesperson further noted that the ratio of these posts as recommended by the algorithm as compared to posts from followed accounts will vary based on how a user uses the app.

The test will initially be rolled out to a “small number of users” in English speaking countries only, as per the report.

Users in the test will be able to provide feedback when a specific post doesn’t interest them. However, they may not be able to disable suggested posts in the feed entirely.