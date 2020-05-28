Instagram to share revenue from IGTV with content creators for the first time

Instagram will be sharing revenue from IGTV with content creators in a first for the platform according to reports.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform will be sharing revenue earned through ads in IGTV and from badges that people can buy on Instagram liv with content creators. The company has been hinting on this decision for a while now focusing on long-form content where it can pay its content creators.

Back in February, Instagram confirmed an internally prototyped Instagram Partner Program, which will allow content creators to earn money through advertisements embedded within videos.

The feature was first discovered by app engineer and tipster Jane Manchun Wong, who shared the information on Twitter. Facebook had confirmed IGTV Ads for Creators in a statement: “We continue to explore ways to help creators monetize with IGTV. We don’t have more details to share now, but we will as they develop further.” - Facebook Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica,” Wong had tweeted.

Starting next week, IGTV will now include ads for 200 select English-speaking creators. These also include major brands and the platform’s biggest ad partners such as Ikea, Puma, and Sephora. The platform will share a 55 per cent cut of the revenue with creators, The Verge reported.

Initially, ads will appear when people click to watch an IGTV video from the preview on their feed along with swipe up ads.

Creator will have to follow Instagram’s monetization policy and create ads based on certain guidelines. All ads will be moderated, the report said.

This revenue share program will later be expanded across the US, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and Mexico, it said.

The company is also planning to expand its Live Shopping feature allowing people to tag their live videos with brands over the next few months.