Instagram has announced a new tool under its time management section, the ‘Quiet Mode’. This allows users to take a break from the app by muting notifications, auto-replying to DMs, and setting status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to inform others that one is not inactive.
Instagram tweeted a post providing a brief on the feature.
In addition, Instagram said it will send out an alert to teens to enable the feature if they’re using the app late at night for a “short” period, but the company did not specify the details on what it considers short.
‘Quiet Mode’ lets Instagrammers take a break from the app to study, sleep, or rest their eyes. Once Quiet Mode is turned off, the app will offer a summary of all the things users have missed.
‘Quiet Mode’ has launched in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Instagram says it will roll out the latest feature to other countries soon.