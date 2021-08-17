Intel announces its upcoming GPUs under the Arc brand

Intel has announced that its upcoming consumer Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) will be called Intel Arc.

The new graphics brand will cover hardware, software and services. The company has announced that the first silicon will appear in products in the first quarter of 2022, in both mobile and desktop form factors.

The Arc brand will include hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist. It was formerly known as DG2.

The company has also revealed its future generations of products under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

"The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year," said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions.

The upcoming Intel Arc graphics products will be based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, which combines Intel’s Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures.

AED at gamers and creators, the products are meant to deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features.

Intel has further announced that its first generation of Intel Arc products, dubbed Alchemist, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven supersampling and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

Arc will compete with Nvidia and AMD in the PC gaming segment. While much is not known about the upcoming GPUs, Intel has released a teaser for Arc that shows the GPU powering games such as Psychonauts 2 and Metro Exodus.